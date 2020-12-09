Staff at Toronto’s largest school board are calling on the province to close in-person learning for the first two weeks of January in order to conduct more asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.

Teachers and education workers with the Toronto District School Board made the requests formally in an open letter to Ontario’s health and education ministries, as well Toronto Public Health.

“We are calling for these actions to protect the health of teachers, education workers, our students, their families, and the community at large, and to provide access to data on asymptomatic case transmission within schools,” the letter stated.

“Teachers, education workers and families deserve to have a fact-based understanding of how healthy schools really are.”

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that 14 to 17 year old represent the age group with highest number of positive cases (11.6 per cent).

Last month, the province launched a pilot project that conducted asymptomatic and voluntary testing at schools in Toronto, and other hotspot regions. Eight schools within the board have been chosen so far to undergo targeted testing for COVID-19.

The testing resulted in the identification of several cases of the disease, and the closure of two Toronto schools as a result.

“We are calling … to extend this pilot project in order to assess the prevalence of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in schools across the city on a regular and ongoing basis,” the teachers wrote.

“In addition, we are calling … to move all Toronto schools to online learning beginning January 4, for at least the first two weeks after New Years’ Day.”

The closure is to ensure that schools do not “contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the post-holiday period” and to prepare for “regular, ongoing, school-based, voluntary asymptomatic testing” when students return.

The letter, signed by the leaders of five teachers’ unions, said staff at the school board are trying to avoid the “Thanksgiving affect,” which contributed to the current rise in infection numbers,

“We want you to ensure that schools cannot contribute to a similar surge-effect on positive cases after the winter holidays,” the letter stated.

“We urge the Ford Government, Toronto Public Health and the Toronto District School Board to heed our call for an extended closure of schools in the New Year, and an extended program of regular, ongoing asymptomatic testing once schools do reopen.”

De Villa stated that she is concerned about the holidays and the impact it will have on school.” She added the city should “be willing to consider options.”.

“I do think we need to be concerned about what behaviours are going to look like over the course of the holiday season and how that might contribute to ongoing spread of COVID-19 and, in fact, worsening of COVID-19 spread in January,” she said.

“Education decisions clearly need to involve the school board and the ministry of education, but I think we should be willing to consider options.”

In a statement released Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the minister of education reiterated that schools remain safe spaces for learning.

“Our government believes it is so important for our students to continue to go to school,” a spokesperson for Ontario’s education minister said.

“While all provinces contend with rising community based transmission, the best medical experts have made clear that cases are overwhelmingly not being transmitted within our schools – the risk remains from our community.”