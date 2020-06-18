

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board has voted unanimously in favour of creating a new Centre of Excellence for Black Student Achievement, an initiative that it says will be “the first of its kind” in public education in Canada.

The board says that the centre will be supported by 20.5 staff members, who will be focussed on offering supports for Black students and “identifying the ways in which anti-Black racism is operating in the TDSB.”

The staff at the centre will include a social worker, a child and youth counsellor and five graduation coaches, among others.

“It is critical that the centre hold a mirror up to us as leaders about the ways in which anti-Black racism manifests itself in TDSB so we can become more responsive to and accountable for dismantling it while simultaneously providing a space of hope, agency and change for Black students and their families,” TDSB Chair Robin Pilkey said in a news release issued following the vote on Wednesday night.

The TDSB says that the idea for the centre was first raised two years ago by a task force that was set up to look into equity issues within the board.

Its approval, the board says, is part of a wider effort to “improve both experiences and outcomes for Black students.”

In a message posted to Twitter, TDSB Director of Education John Malloy said that the centre “will provide another way for us to not only confront anti-Black racism, but to be more accountable to Black students and their families.”

It is not immediately clear when the centre will open.