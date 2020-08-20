

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Parents could soon have some clarity on what the Toronto District School Board’s plan for resumption of classes this fall will look like.

The TDSB’s finance committee is meeting this afternoon to consider three separate proposals on how to ensure smaller class sizes amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the proposals before the committee would see the TDSB redeploy 400 staff to help support smaller class sizes and spend millions on hiring new teachers but the total investment will vary significantly, depending on which plan the committee opts to pursue.

The first option would see the board hire 86 teachers with the cost being paid for with $6.3 million in previously committed provincial funding, as well as $2.9 million in reallocated funding from the board’s budget.

The other options, meanwhile, would see the board dip into its approximately $131 million in reserves to hire more teachers.

The board says that it could use $29.5 million of the reserves to hire an additional 280 new teachers (on top of the 86) or $59 million to hire twice that many.

Staff, however, warn that the costliest scenario could present logistical challenges as it would create a potential shortage of 96 classrooms, even if gyms, libraries lunchrooms and cafeterias are repurposed.

They also say that the use of the reserves could “significantly impact the financial position of the TDSB in current or future years,” especially if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on and requires that the board dip into its reserves again in 2021.

Today’s meeting comes just a few days after a marathon meeting, in which Interim Director of Education Carlene Jackson conceded that it will take a “a miracle” for students to return to the classroom on Sept. 8, as currently scheduled.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce also wrote a memo to boards earlier this week indicating that they can stagger the start of the school year by up to two weeks if they feel that it would make the resumption of classes safer.

The finance committee meeting will be followed by a special meeting of the board as a whole, where it is expected that whichever option is chosen will be given final approval.