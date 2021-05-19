TDSB will ask families to choose in-person or virtual learning by mid-August
Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 2:12PM EDT
Following the Ontario government’s decision to allow families to choose either in-person or virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has provided an update to families, clarifying that the decision will not need to made until mid-August.
The decision to educate children via in-person schooling or remote learning will be made by families by completing an online selection form that will be sent to parents in August, TDSB says .
According to TDSB, however, “the virtual schools (elementary and secondary) that are currently in place will not be offered for the 2021-22 school year.” Instead, virtual learning will be provided through home schools and will include live instruction from the home school or a group of schools.
By mid-August, the board expects to be in a better position to provide information about health and safety measures for in-person learning and will “expect higher levels of vaccination among TDSB staff, students and families.”
Because of this, TDSB is expecting that more families will opt for the in-person learning option for the 2021-22 school year.