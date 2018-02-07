

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 42-year-old music and history teacher at a Scarborough high school is facing charges after a teenage student told police she was sexually assaulted on three separate occasions.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred between late 2017 and Jan. 29 of this year, according to police.

The alleged incidents all took place at Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute, where the suspect was the victim’s teacher.

In a letter sent home to parents on Tuesday, Principal Ian Bain said that staff at the school acted immediately to notify authorities and place the teacher on home assignment “upon learning of the allegations.”

Bain said that the administration of the school is cooperating with police as they continue their investigation.

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly,” the letter reads. “The safety of our students is a top priority and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being.”

Stephen Parkin, 42, of Courtice, was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute has scheduled a meeting for parents on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m., where they will be able to ask questions of Bain and other officials.

The school also says that it is working to ensure that supports are in place for any students who require them.

“TDSB staff are available to help with any questions or concerns students might have,” the letter from Bain states.