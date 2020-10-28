A teacher at a North York Catholic school that was shut down earlier this month following an outbreak of COVID-19 has been fined after the Ministry of Labour says they failed to wear protective equipment required by their employer.

In a statement sent to CP24, a spokesperson for the ministry confirmed that health and safety inspectors were called to St. Charles Catholic School, located near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West, on Oct. 23 following a complaint.

After a field visit, one employee at the school was charged under the Occupational Health and Safety Act for "failing to use or wear protective devices or clothing that the worker’s employer requires to be used or worn," the spokesperson confirmed.

The employee is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Feb. 2, 2021 and the maximum penalty that can be imposed if convicted is $1,000 plus a victim fine surcharge.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is not facing any disciplinary action as a result of the incident.

In an email to CP24, a spokesperson for the school board said an investigation into the incident is now underway.

"The TCDSB takes seriously the safety and well-being of all students and staff," the statement read. "The teacher is on a leave pending (the) outcome of the investigation."

St. Charles was closed for one week on Oct. 5 after a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, the board confirmed that the employee who tested positive for the virus also worked at four other TCDSB schools.

The board has not said if the staff member who tested positive is the same employee who was fined by a Ministry or Labour inspector last week.