An occasional school teacher in St. Thomas, Ontario has been charged with failing to provide the necessities of life after a student had a medical episode in their classroom last November and was taken to hospital, police say.

According to police, a student in the 26-year-old teacher’s classroom was in need of medical attention and was not provided with the necessaries required to ensure their wellbeing.

Police say that there is a duty to provide supervision by the person in a position of trust or authority when in charge of another who is unable to provide the “necessities of life” for themselves.

The student was taken to hospital following the incident, for an allegedly serious medical condition.

The incident occurred at a school in the St. Thomas area, and the teacher has since been charged and released with a future court date.

Police say that the teacher is employed with the Thames Valley District School Board.

Police say that the student has since been released from hospital.