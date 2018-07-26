

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 54-year-old Toronto teacher has been charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old student who drowned on a school trip to Algonquin Park last year.

Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Perry, who was a student at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in North York, was on school canoe trip at Algonquin Park on July 15, 2017 when he went for a swim in Big Trout Lake with several other students.

At one point during the swim, Perry disappeared under the water and did not resurface.

The teen’s body was located the following day by search and rescue divers.

In the days that followed the drowning, the boy’s father confirmed Perry and his other son, who was also on the field trip, did not know how to swim.

The school board later revealed that Perry and 15 other students on the trip had not passed the required swim test.

In a news release issued Thursday, OPP said an investigation was launched into the incident and police have now filed charges against 54-year-old Nicolas Mills, who police confirm was a teacher at Perry’s school.

Mills has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

“The OPP conducted a thorough and professional investigation, which included over 100 interviews, along with the execution of one search warrant and four production orders,” OPP Const. Catherine Yarmel told CP24 Thursday morning.

She said Mills was tasked with designing the Algonquin Park trip itinerary and was also responsible for the overall supervision of the trip.

She added that he was in Algonquin Park with the students at the time of the drowning and was the designated team leader for Jeremiah Perry’s group.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated news conference on Thursday, Mayor John Tory said he could not comment on the details of the case as it is before the courts.

“I can tell you I went to the funeral for that boy and I met his family and I stood next to his casket quite frankly and it was just one of those things where you said to yourself that kind of thing shouldn’t happen,” Tory said.

“It is not up to me to assess or decide on blame for that. The courts and other places will do that but I will just say that I think when it comes to whether it’s field trips to Algonquin Park or whether it’s day-to-day traffic circumstances that we all collectively as a community… have an obligation to keep kids safe.”

Following Perry’s death, the TDSB implemented new policies surrounding field trips, including requiring principals to review the results of swim tests results and notifying parents about the results as well.

Mills is scheduled to make his first court appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on Sept. 11.