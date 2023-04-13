A teacher from Kitchener, who was charged earlier this year in connection with an investigation into the sexual assault of minors, is now facing additional related charges.

On March 21, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they received a report of historical sexual assaults, involving a teacher and a youth at a senior public school in the Forest Hills area.

Kahlil Deep, 52, of Wilmot Township was arrested following a joint investigation by police and Family and Children Services of the Waterloo Region. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Deep, who was previously arrested in February and charged with eight counts of sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to the sexual assault of youths, has a May 15 court date.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information is encouraged to call WRPS at 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.