

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Teachers at Ontario’s French-language school boards will begin a work-to-rule campaign on Thursday, joining their colleagues in three other teacher unions that have already taken similar job action.

The Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens, which represents 12,000 teachers and educational staff, announced the campaign during a press conference on Monday morning.

In a press release, the union said that the move follows its members voting 97 per cent in favour of strike action in December.

“Our members spoke, and they had much to say: AEFO listened to them and heard their message loud and clear," AEFO President Rémi Sabourin said in the press release. “Today's students are the future of Ontario. The success of Franco-Ontarian students is nonnegotiable."

The union says that the work-to-rule campaign will mostly affect “administrative duties,” though it is not immediately clear what work members will no longer take on.

The announcement of the campaign comes one day after teachers in the province’s catholic school boards began a similar job action and announced plans for a one-day walkout on Jan. 21.

Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation have also been working to rule since November.

“AEFO knows that strike action may have an impact on the daily life of Franco-Ontarian students and their families and asks parents to understand that the union is only resorting to these measures as a last resort,” Sabourin said in the press release. "AEFO must share responsibility for decisions taken at the negotiating table and cannot agree to participate in the deterioration of the Franco-Ontarian education system."