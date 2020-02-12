

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Elementary teachers are planning to protest outside a downtown Toronto hotel today where Ontario's education minister is set to speak.

Stephen Lecce is scheduled to talk to the Canadian Club at the Royal York hotel about preparing students for the jobs of the future.

It comes as teachers across the province have been engaging in rotating strikes amid stalled contract negotiations.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says it will have members protesting outside the hotel while Lecce speaks.

ETFO held a provincewide strike Tuesday and today its teachers are on strike at about a dozen boards and authorities, including the Toronto District School Board.

The union representing teachers in the French system has agreed to return to the bargaining table today, a day ahead of a planned provincewide strike, making it the only teachers' union currently in talks with the government.

Strikes this week continue across Ontario:

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

A province-wide strike will be held at public elementary schools across Ontario, impacting all of ETFO’s 83,000 members.

Wednesday, Feb. 12:

Public elementary school teachers at the Toronto District School Board will be off the job on Wednesday along with early childhood educators at the Toronto Catholic District School Board, ETFO confirmed last week.

Thursday, Feb. 13:

Public elementary school teachers at the Peel District School Board and York Region District School Board will walk off the job for a one-day strike.

High school teachers at the Peel District School Board will also be off the job on Thursday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) confirms.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) will be staging a provincewide one-day strike on Thursday.

Friday: