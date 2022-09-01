

The Canadian Press





Two of Ontario's major teachers' unions say they're concerned about the province's decision to scrap its mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 days before thousands of students and educators return to school in person.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation say they're worried allowing children and educators to return to the classroom while still potentially contagious could cause the virus to spread faster in schools.

They say that could put people's health at risk, and likely cause further disruptions to learning.

Ontario's top doctor announced Wednesday that people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days, but can return to work or school once their fever is gone and their other symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours.

Dr. Kieran Moore said people should then wear a mask in all settings for 10 days after the onset of their symptoms, and stay away from high-risk environments such as long-term care during that time.

Schools across the province are reopening next week without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.