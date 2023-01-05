Team Canada will face off against Czechia in the World Junior Hockey Championship final tonight, hoping to repeat as champions and exact revenge on the only team they’ve lost to all tournament.

Canada’s world junior tournament got off to a rocky start after they were stunned by the Czechs 5-2 in their opening match, but since then, the Canadians haven’t dropped a game and have looked dominant en route to the final.

In the quarterfinal, Canada edged Slovakia in overtime thanks to Connor Bedard’s spectacular goal, in which he took on three Slovaks by himself before backhanding the puck past the goaltender for his eighth goal of the tournament.

In the semis, Canada took on archrival U.S. and erased an early 2-0 deficit, scoring six unanswered goals and winning the game 6-2.

Czechia’s semifinal was a nail-biter that saw the Czechs survive against Sweden thanks to Jiri Kulich’s goal with less than a minute remaining in overtime.

JIRI KULICH SENDS CZECHIA TO THE GOLD MEDAL GAME ����#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/yPRFzfM40W — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 4, 2023

Team Canada will try to capture gold for the second straight tournament tonight in front of what’s sure to be a raucous Halifax crowd.

The last time Canada won two straight world junior championships was in 2008 and 2009, the final two of five straight gold medals for the Canadians after what was a seven-year gold medal drought.

Czechia’s only two gold medal wins at the world juniors came in back-to-back years, 2000 and 2001, before any of the players on the current squad were born.

Some of Canada’s players have harkened back to their loss against the Czechs on Boxing Day for some added motivation, saying they haven’t forgotten how “cocky” Czechia was after their stunning victory.

“They were pretty cocky, I would say,” said forward Joshua Roy.

“We won’t forget that, for sure. They were just celebrating like they had won the gold medal.”

Meanwhile, Czech captain Stanislav Svozil says he wished Canada good luck after he and his team beat them, hoping that he would meet Bedard, his Regina Pats teammate, in the final so he could beat him again.

“I talked with them after the game and I just said, ‘good luck, I want to play you in the finals, I want to beat you again,’” Svozil said with a smile.

Bedard says there’s always going to be a lot of “chirping” between he and his club teammate but adds that it’s all in good fun.

“I saw [Svosil] before our [most recent] game here and I told him I’d see him [Thursday] night,” Bedard said.

“I’m glad it ended up working out that way.”

The puck is set to drop at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax for the World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game between Canada and Czechia tonight at 6:30 p.m. on TSN.