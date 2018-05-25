

The Canadian Press





The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says its members at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. have voted 98.1 per cent to reject the company's final offer.

The union says negotiations with the railway will resume immediately in an attempt to achieve an agreement and avoid a work stoppage.

Turnout for the electronic vote was about 77 per cent.

The Teamsters say they will work with federal mediators, but will exercise their right to strike if talks fail or CP does not wish to bargain.

Doug Finnison, president of the Teamsters Rail Conference, says the results come after union negotiators recommended that members reject the offer.

CP train crews have voted for strike action three times in the past six years and engaged in two strikes since 2012.