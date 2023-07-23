Moviegoers who scored elusive tickets to "Oppenheimer’s" premier screenings were met with disappointment as technical issues plagued the “gold standard” IMAX 70-millimetre format in Ontario.

Patrick Tomasso bought tickets to see a 70-millimetre screening of the highly anticipated movie two months in advance at a Vaughan, Ont., Cineplex theatre 45 minutes north of his home in downtown Toronto.

Writer and director Christopher Nolan called the format the “gold standard” for viewing his biopic about the creator of the atomic bomb, with 10 times the standard resolution filling giant IMAX screens from top to bottom.

However, only 30 theatres in the world held these viewings – two in Ontario, and in total, five across Canada – with tickets costing just over $21.

The dense and intense film rolled into its third act when it abruptly shut off at the Vaughan viewing and the theatre went dark.

“Some people were joking, ‘is that the end of the movie?’” Tomasso recalled. But he checked, and there were still 40 minutes left.

“After a couple minutes, I guess a manager or someone who works for the theatre came out and said, ‘We don't know what’s happening, we’re having technical difficulties,’” he said.

Tomasso posted a video of the unfortunate event unfolding on Thursday night, which has since garnered nearly 4,000 likes on Twitter.

Here’s the moment our 70MM IMAX showing of OPPENHEIMER abruptly shut off with 40 min left to go. pic.twitter.com/MjVDKgqWpI — patrick. | (@imPatrickT) July 21, 2023

Other movie buffs joined to voice similar issues at the Cineplex Cinemas Varsity theatre showing on Bloor Street, with one moviegoer posting about walking out after an hour of the 70-millimetre screening completely out of focus.

Another advised others on Thursday not to see the film in the format on opening weekend. “Cineplex management clearly did not give their staff time to prep the 70mm IMAX projector. It is not the staff's fault. This is clearly the fault of upper management not caring about staff,” the post read.

Nothing will re-enforce your love of the current state of cinema like the only 70mm print in your city of one of the biggest movies of the year being completely out of focus for 60 minutes �� first time I have literally ever walked out of a theatre, cineplex is on my Enemy List — John (@JohhnyHaze) July 21, 2023

In Regina, the film was entirely unavailable at the Kramer IMAX theatre on Thursday due to a projection failure that delayed premiere screenings.

A Cineplex spokesperson said independent third-party experts were stationed in theatres to facilitate these special viewings.

“The small number of issues have been quickly resolved and guests are currently experiencing Oppenheimer 70mm films in select theatres across the country,” a spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

At the Vaughan viewing, 10 minutes after the screen went dark, the film suddenly returned. But at that point, with no forewarning, moviegoers had left the theatre to grab more popcorn.

“Half the theatre was gone,” Tomasso said. “What was worse was you had all these people walking back in.”

On Sunday afternoon, he headed back to the big screen for a digital projection of the film.

While he anticipated less issues, he said the risk of his first experience was worthwhile. “It was still part of the magic of the movie,” Tomasso said.