

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have identified a 17-year-old male suspect in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man at a house party in Mississauga back in May.

At about 1:15 a.m. on May 26, Daniel Smith was at a post-prom house party in the Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard area in Mississauga.

Friends told CP24 at the time that Smith became aware of a physical fight nearby and tried to break it up when he was stabbed.

Paramedics found him at the scene without vital signs. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A candlelight vigil was held for Smith at Osprey Marsh later that same day, where several hundred friends and acquaintances came to honour his memory.

On June 21, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and second-degree murder. He was not identified publicly per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

An 18-year-old male, identified by police as Noor Mohamed, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder in connection with the stabbing.

On Wednesday, police identified an additional outstanding suspect wanted for second-degree murder.

He was identified as 17-year-old Terrence Warner. While underage suspects are not normally identified, a judge’s order was received to publish his identity in hopes of locating him.

He is described as a black male, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with a thin build.

He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and short hair.

Investigators say they believe he is somewhere in Saskatchewan. He has been known to carry guns and knives and anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately.

Police are asking to seek out legal counsel and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.