

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy accused of attacking and seriously wounding a toddler before barricading himself inside a home in Hamilton on Wednesday morning is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and killing/ injuring an animal.

Officers were called to a home on Rymal Road East, near Trinity Church Road, at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday for reports that a young child had been injured following a disturbance.

Paramedics said they arrived in the area to find a 22-month-old child suffering from “traumatic injuries” and the toddler was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Tara Young, who lives just two doors down from where the disturbance occurred, said she was awoken at around 3 a.m. by the sound of loud knocking.

She said her 12-year-old daughter found three young people in distress at their door and let them in, locking the door behind them. Young said a male had been chasing them with a knife.

Police arrived on scene a short time later and found a young man barricaded inside the home where the disturbance had reportedly taken place.

An hours-long standoff eventually came to a “peaceful resolution” when heavily armed tactical officers forcibly removed the male from the home.

Investigators later told reporters that the family dog had been found dead inside the home and police said the teenage suspect is believed to be responsible for the pet's death.

Hamilton police said the accused is “known to the family” but would not elaborate.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed that the teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing seven charges, including assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, uttering death threats, killing/ injuring an animal, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The case is expected to return to a Hamilton courtroom at 9 a.m. today but it is not clear if the accused will appear.