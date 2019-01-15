

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his sister at a home in Ajax last week.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the area of Westney Road and Ritchie Avenue in Ajax at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday for a reported “domestic-related incident.”

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old girl suffering from a stab wound.

Police say she suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The girl’s brother was later arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He was held for a bail hearing following his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.