

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A teenager is in custody following a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen vehicle near the Eaton Centre this morning.

According to police, at around 5 a.m. a teenage boy was spotted driving a stolen grey Lexus downtown and 51 Division officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

The teen, police say, sped away and later collided with a Lincoln in the area of Dundas and Victoria streets.

The suspect allegedly fled the area on foot but was arrested a few blocks away.

Two men in the Lincoln suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics say two people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Toronto Police Service’s Traffic Services unit is investigating the crash.