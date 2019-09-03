

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly failing to stop for police in Ajax early Tuesday.

Durham police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violation near Westney Road around 12:05 a.m.

It is alleged that the driver of the black BMW did not stop and as the vehicle was fleeing, officers "observed something being thrown out of the window."

Police said it was believed to be cocaine, which officers later seized.

The driver and the passenger, police said, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle, which was still on drive, rolled into a fence and then into a nearby forest.

Following a foot chase, investigators said the passenger was arrested.

Kion Knight-Forde, of Ajax, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and assault with intent to resist arrested.

Police said he was released on a promise to appear.

Investigators are still looking for the driver of the vehicle. No description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.