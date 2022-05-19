A teenager has been arrested, and two other suspects remain at large in connection with a shooting at a North York high school that left a student injured last week.

Toronto police announced Thursday the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who is one of the three people being sought in the May 12 shooting in the south parking lot area outside Victoria Park Collegiate Institute.

Police said a Grade 11 student had just got into his parked car when two vehicles pulled up beside him, and one of the occupants began shooting at him.

The boy drove off, but he was followed by a grey Mazda with the occupant continuing to fire at him, police said.

At some point, while trying to escape from the shooter, the boy was able to contact the police.

Officers later found the victim in the vicinity of Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue, which is more than three kilometres to the southwest of the school.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, police said that they executed search warrants in the areas of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent on Wednesday.

As a result, the 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life, disguise with intent, unlawful possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, possession of restricted or prohibited forearm knowingly without a licence, possession of a loaded firearm and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Police said they continue to look for two more suspects they identified as 19-year-old Kody Lim and 20-year-old Zuhin Mohamed.

Both are described as Black with a thin build and black hair. They added that Mohamed has a chipped tooth.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).