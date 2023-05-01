A boy in his teens was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday evening after hitting his head attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car, according to emergency officials.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. at Warden Station, they said.

The boy was reportedly trying to climb on top of a moving subway when he struck his head. He was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to emergency officials.

Subway cars are not travelling eastbound on Line 2 from Victoria Park at this time. Shuttle buses will be running from Victoria Park to Kennedy Road.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: (UPDATE)

Warden Subway Stn

6:14pm

- subway trains are not travelling e/b from Vic Park

#GO969544

This is a developing story. More to come...