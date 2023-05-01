Teen boy in life-threatening condition after trying to climb moving subway car
Warden Station can be seen above. (CTV News Toronto)
Published Monday, May 1, 2023 6:52PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2023 7:14PM EDT
A boy in his teens was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition Monday evening after hitting his head attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car, according to emergency officials.
Officers with the Toronto Police Service responded to the incident just after 6 p.m. at Warden Station, they said.
The boy was reportedly trying to climb on top of a moving subway when he struck his head. He was transported to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to emergency officials.
Subway cars are not travelling eastbound on Line 2 from Victoria Park at this time. Shuttle buses will be running from Victoria Park to Kennedy Road.
This is a developing story. More to come...