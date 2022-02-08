A teenage boy who was shot in the back during a botched home invasion in Scarborough last month is now facing charges himself after allegedly hiding a duffel bag filled with drugs and a handgun prior to police arriving on scene.

Police say that two male suspects attended a residence near Morningside and Old Finch avenues on Jan. 5 and were let in by the boy who was the only one home at the time.

It is alleged that once inside the men immediately assaulted the boy and bound him with plastic zip ties while they took a large quantity of his property and loaded it into bags.

However, police say that the boy was eventually able to free himself and proceeded to chase after the men.

When he caught up with them a struggled ensued and a firearm was discharged, resulting in the boy sustaining what police describe as a “life-altering injury.”

Police say that one of the robbery suspects was arrested nearby and found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a loaded handgun, as well as more than a kilogram of fentanyl.

He is facing 11 charges, including robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

Police have also charged the 17-year-old boy with six firearm and drug-related offences after locating a green duffel bag containing a quantity of contraband in a nearby backyard.

Investigators are alleging that after the men left the area, the boy picked up the bag from the ground and hid it before returning to the street and being located by first responders.

“The bag contained some property that allegedly belonged to the boy,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon. “Officers recovered the green duffel bag that was hidden and located a handgun, ammunition and a large quantity of fentanyl inside.”

The second man wanted in connection with the initial robbery remains outstanding.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Kody Lim, of Toronto.

Police say that Lim should be considered “armed and dangerous.”