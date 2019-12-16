Teen bystander taken to hospital after North York shooting
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 11:37PM EST
A teenage bystander has been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a shooting in North York.
Officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue Monday night. According to Toronto police, the occupants of a black car were seen shooting at a man.
Police said that a teenage boy, a bystander to the incident, was found with non-life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with minor injuries.
There is no word on any suspect information so far.