

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is facing numerous charges after police say two groups of males exchanged gunfire in the city’s Black Creek neighbourhood last month.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy and a number of other males were in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at around 7:20 p.m. on March 28 when they came across a second group of males.

The two groups exchanged gunfire and all of the males subsequently fled the area on foot.

An investigation was launched and police say on April 2 at around 11:20 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at an undisclosed address.

During the search, police say they found a 9mm Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested by police.

He faces a number of charges, including two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, and two counts of possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence.

The boy is set to appear in court on Wednesday.