Teen charged after accidental firearm discharge reported as drive-by shooting
Police said they were called in the Joel Weeks Parkette, near Queen Street and Don Valley Parkway, after pet owners reported dogs possibly being poisoned in a park.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 8:03AM EDT
Police say that a 16-year-old boy who told officers that he was shot in a drive-by shooting earlier this month was actually injured as a result of an accidental firearm discharge.
Police say that they were called to the Morningside and Milner avenues area at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 for reports of a shooting.
They say that it was initially reported that the teen was shot in a random drive-by shooting.
Police, however, later determined that his gunshot wound resulted from an accidental firearm discharge.
Police say that on Aug. 20 officers with the 42 Division Major Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a vehicle related to the investigation and located semi-automatic firearm and a spent casing that was associated to the shooting.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was taken into custody as a result.
He is facing six charges, including public mischief and obstructing a peace officer.