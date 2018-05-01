

The Canadian Press





BRANTFORD, Ont. -- Police say a Brantford, Ont., teen has been charged after a BB-gun was brought onto a school bus.

They say officers were dispatched after a member of the public reported seeing a student get on the bus with the gun on Tuesday morning.

Officers located the teen and police say there were no injuries to the driver or students.

Police say the driver and other students were allowed to go on to their schools.

An 18-year-old man is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Investigators say they have determined there was no threat made by the accused to any other student, school or member of the public.