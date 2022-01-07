A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges in connection with allegations of sexual violence and sexual harassment at a Hamilton high school.

Hamilton police began their investigation in October after receiving reports of sexual assault and harassment connected to Waterdown District High School.

Police have not released any details about the allegations but said the incidents happened on and off the school property.

In a news release issued Friday, police said the teenage boy was arrested earlier this week and was charged with four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and indecent act.

The teenager cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He will appear in court next month.

In a letter to families on Friday, the school’s principal said social workers will be available for students who need support.

“The health, safety and well-being of students is our primary concern. On behalf of the school and board administration teams, we wish to thank Hamilton Police Services for their support during the investigation,” Principal Theresa Sgambato wrote in the letter.

“This is unsettling information to learn, and even more distressing for the victims involved. As reported by the HPS, some assaults allegedly happened on and off school property. We will address our school safety plans in accordance with the findings of the investigation.”