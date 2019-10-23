

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON - A teenage boy has been charged after police allege he made an online threat against a Hamilton high school this week.

Hamilton police say they were called to St Jean De Brebeuf Catholic Secondary School on Monday morning to investigate a threat.

They did not provide details about when or how the threat was shared.

They say officers determined there was no real danger to the school.

A 14-year-old student, who cannot be identified due to his age, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say he is also suspended from school.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019