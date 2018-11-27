

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Charges have been laid against an 18-year-old man in connection with a Mississauga crash earlier this month that killed a 31-year-old mother and her two-year-old son.

Khushboo Arora and her husband Sanket Dogra, 33, were driving with their son Prakrit Dogra in the area of Burnhamthorpe and Mavis roads on Nov. 1 when they were struck by a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Arora and Prakrit Dogra were pronounced dead at the scene. Sanket Dogra was taken from the scene in life-threatening condition, to a trauma centre, where he remains.

Evan Campbell, of Orillia, was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving after the deadly crash. He was also taken to hospital from the scene with serious injuries.

Campbell was formally arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm on Nov. 27.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday in Brampton.

Investigators are still appealing to witnesses of the crash and are asking anyone with further information to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).