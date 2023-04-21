A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing that took place following an apparent road rage incident in a Mississauga parking lot earlier this week.

The incident took place in a plaza parking lot near Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police have said that a male victim was stabbed following a “brief road rage incident” and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old boy surrendered to police the following day, after surveillance images of a suspect were released to the public.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police say that investigators do not believe the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect is not being publicly identified as a result of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.