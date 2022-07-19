A Mississauga teen is facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Niagara Falls tourist attraction that claimed the life of another teen and injured two others back in April.

Niagara Regional Police responded to a shooting on Clifton Hill near the Great Canadian Midway at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

Officers arrived and found three males under 18 with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to hospital with serious injuries, but survived.

A blue Ford pick-up truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting, police previously said. Investigators released a detailed description and images of the vehicle in the weeks after the shooting.

Police said Tuesday that a 17-year-old boy from Mississauga is now facing a slew of charges in connection with the shooting. They include attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, discharge firearm with intent, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect cannot be named under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen was scheduled to make a court appearance for a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Tuesday.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing and they are asking anyone with further information to come forward.