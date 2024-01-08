A 17-year-old male from Oshawa is facing multiple charges after he allegedly entered a North York store waving a handgun and acting erratically and then tried to carjack two people outside.

The incident happened on Jan. 6 near Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road.

Police say that officers first responded to the area for a suspect who had entered a store “waving a handgun around” while “acting erratically.”

That individual then left the store, approached a vehicle with two occupants inside, and pointed the handgun at them before demanding they get out of the vehicle, they say.

The victims were able to drive away from the area.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot.

Officers from 32 Division quickly responded and apprehended the suspect following a short foot pursuit.

Police further allege that at the time of the arrest, they located a replica handgun and a quantity of drugs.

A 17-year-old boy from Oshawa is facing eight charges, including assault with intent to resist arrest.

The teen cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.