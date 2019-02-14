

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 18-year-old King City resident is now facing charges in connection with a collision in Oshawa last year that left one pedestrian dead.

Police say at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, the driver of a Rav4 was heading south on Simcoe Street when he hit a median at Conlin Road and subsequently struck a 19-year-old pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 19-year-old male student from Mitchell, Ont., was rushed to hospital but later died.

On Thursday, police confirmed that 18-year-old Zhijie Ye has now been charged with careless driving causing death in the deadly collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.