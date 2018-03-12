

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 23-year-old man was attacked and repeatedly stabbed in East York last week.

The incident occurred in the area of Secord Avenue and Newman Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. on March 7.

Police allege that two males met up with a 23-year-old man in the area and attacked him, repeatedly stabbing him in the neck and head.

The males fled the scene and the 23-year-old was rushed to hospital for treatment.

At the time, police said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

The teen, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

Police say they are also searching for the second male believed to be involved in the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.