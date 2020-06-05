A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking a 79-year-old woman in Oakville on Wednesday.

Halton Regional Police said they were called to a home on Melvin Drive just after 8 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with wounds consistent with a stabbing. Her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

She remains in stable condition and is recovering in hospital, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and was arrested on a bus in Peel Region, police said.

According to police, the victim and the suspect are known to one another.

On Friday, the teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with attempted murder and breaking and entering with intent.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.