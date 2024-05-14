A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Toronto’s Forest Hill area earlier this month.

Toronto police said that on May 2 at about 1:20 p.m. they were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Roselawn Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West for reports of a possible sudden death.

Police said that officers attended an apartment after a male victim was found deceased.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Eugene Maxwell Erlichman, of Toronto, was located with obvious signs of trauma to his body, they said. Investigators said that it was determined that he had been stabbed.

Erlichman is Toronto’s 27th murder victim of the year.

In an online death notice, he is remembered as a cherished son and devoted grandson.

“Eugene had the biggest of hearts. His life was full of contradictions and obstacles but there was so much he loved about life. He died tragically as his life was taken from him,” it read.

“Despite the hardships he endured in his short time, he very much wanted to live. He loved his family most of all. He never went a day without telling us he loved us and we loved him.”

Erlichman leaves behind his parents, sister, and two sets of grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends.

A funeral for Erlichman was held on May 7.

On May 3, a 17-year-old male youth, from Brighton, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. The accused, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.