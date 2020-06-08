CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Teen cyclist struck, seriously injured in Etobicoke
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 11:55PM EDT
A teenaged girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in Etobicoke.
The girl was struck in the area of The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road Monday night.
She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Police are investigating the incident.