

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A teenage boy is dead following a stabbing in Oshawa Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a commercial plaza near Taunton and Harmony roads just before 3 p.m.

Police said that the victim was without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators have taken over the investigation.

A teenage male has been taken into custody in connection with the case but it is not known what charges, if any, he will be facing.