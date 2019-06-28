

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy is dead after a fatal shooting outside a townhouse complex in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Reports from the scene suggest that a group of residents at the complex on Danzig Street near Morningside Avenue were socializing outside when multiple shots rang out at around 11:30 p.m.

Following the shooting, residents found the victim collapsed in front of the complex with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital via an emergency run but was pronounced dead sometime overnight.

The identity of the victim has not been released; however neighbours have told CP24 that he had just graduated from high school and was planning to attend George Brown College in the fall.

Witnesses have said that they saw two vehicles speed away from the scene following the shooting, including a silver van.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

Same complex as 2012 shooting

On Friday morning, shell casings were visible on the ground outside the complex and a large police perimeter had been set up.

It is the second time in seven years that violence has erupted at the Toronto Community Housing building.

In July, 2012, an exchange of gunfire at a community barbecue hosted at the complex resulted in the death of a 14-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man. More than 20 others were also injured in that shooting.