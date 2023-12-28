A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end just before midnight on Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews responded to a call about four teens falling into the river from Nicolls Island Road at 11:44 p.m.

They said two of the teenagers were immediately rescued from the water and were taken to hospital by paramedics, while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy were still missing and believed to be in the water.

Police said a rescue operation took place in "very difficult conditions," and included a surface and water search.

Police divers later recovered the body of one of the missing teenagers.

The search for the second missing teen was paused overnight and was expected to resume in the morning.

Three marked police vehicles were parked near the Long Island Locks of the Rideau Canal on a rainy Thursday morning.

Yellow caution tape was wrapped around the locks near the river, where a thin layer of ice appeared to extend outward from the shore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.