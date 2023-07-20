A 16-year-old boy has died after being injured in a head-on collision between a dirt bike and another vehicle in Durham Region last night.

Durham Regional Police said the crash occurred at around 9:30 p.m. at Sideline 28 and Uxbridge Pickering Townline Road in Uxbridge.

According to police, the car was travelling east when it crossed the centre line and made contact with a dirt bike travelling in the opposite direction.

The teen who was driving the dirt bike was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The female driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police did not say what caused her vehicle to cross over the centre line.

The road was closed for several hours in order to accommodate investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the deadly collision to reach out to investigators.