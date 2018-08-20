

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 15-year-old boy who was stabbed outside of Sherway Gardens Mall on Saturday night has died.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queensway Avenue and The West Mall just before 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police said a man and two boys were located suffering from trauma and all of them were subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead, investigators said on Monday.

He has been identified as Mississauga-resident Jack Meldrum.

A suspect, identified by officers as a 15-year-old boy, was arrested in connection with the investigation. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

A court appearance for the suspect – who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act – is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Meldrum or have information about his whereabouts on the day of the fatal stabbing to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).