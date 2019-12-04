

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old teenage male driver has been charged in connection with a two-car crash in the Don Mills area last month where a female passenger was killed.

Police said that on Nov. 25, a Mazda 3 sedan was heading northbound on Don Mills Road just after 12 p.m. when it collided with a taxi cab that was turning east onto Green Belt Drive.

The Mazda then struck a hydro pole.

Police said a 17-year-old girl sitting in the back seat of the Mazda was found without vital signs and then later pronounced dead.

Three other occupants of the Mazda suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the taxi was not hurt in the collision.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested the driver of the Mazda and charged him with criminal negligence causing death and careless driving causing death.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He will appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday.