A teenager with a G1 licence has been charged with multiple driving offences after they were clocked travelling at more than double the speed limit on a highway in the Mississauga area early Thursday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that an officer with its Mississauga detachment pulled the teen over on Hwy. 403 after clocking them travelling at 214 km/h just before 4 a.m.

Police say that the teen, a 19-year-old female G1 driver, was charged with seven driving offences and handed a 30-day licence suspension.

Her vehicle was also impounded for 14 days, police say.

No further details have been released.