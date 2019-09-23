Teen facing multiple charges after allegedly pulling gun on college campus
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 11:27AM EDT
NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. - An 18-year-old man from Thorold, Ont., is facing eight charges related to an alleged incident involving a gun at a local college campus.
Niagara Regional Police say the incident took place early Sunday at the Niagara College campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake, where the teen is a student.
They allege the teen pointed a gun during a fight with students living on the campus.
Police have not indicated whether anyone was hurt.
Officers tracked the teen to a home in nearby Thorold and evacuated a handful of nearby homes while they searched the property.
The teen has since been charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and a number of other weapons-related counts.