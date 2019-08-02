

Chris Fox , CP24.com





An 18-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting at a housing complex in Oshawa.

Police say that they received multiple 911 calls for the sound of gunshots at a complex on Pentland Street near Ritson and Taunton Roads just before midnight.

They say that the victim was subsequently located with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police are withholding the victim’s identity pending notification of next-of-kin.

“It is very, very early in the investigation so we can’t provide any information right now as to suspect information,” Insp. Ryan Connolly told CP24. “We are undertaking a canvass right now and we would ask that anyone that has information about this incident or witnessed anything in this area tonight to please call us or Crime Stoppers and make us aware of what they saw.”

Police continue to investigate at the scene.