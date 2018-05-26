Teen fatally stabbed at Mississauga house party
Police are shown at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning. (Dave Ritchie)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 6:23AM EDT
An 18-year-old man is dead after a stabbing at a house party in Mississauga overnight.
The stabbing occurred at a residence near Tradewind Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 1:15 a.m.
Paramedics say the victim was without vital signs at the scene and was rushed to hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.