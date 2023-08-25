A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.

Officials say they received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday that two teens had been swept away in a storm drain at Earls Bale Park on Bathurst Street.

According to investigators, the boys removed a manhole cover at the top of the park and would have wandered along a 300 metre tunnel that slopes downhill and eventually opens into a reservoir near the Don Valley Parkway golf course.

While the boys were in the system, a torrential downpour caused them to be swept away.

One of the teens, an 18-year-old boy, managed to get to safety after clinging to the side of a rock face where the drain enters the reservoir for approximately 30 minutes. Officials say that he waited until he was able to get his strength back and was then able to climb out and get to a nearby parking lot, where a passerby called 911.

The other teen was found dead hours later, about half a kilometre from where he exited the system, officials said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Toronto Fire Division Commander Steven Darling said the boys appeared to have ventured into the system of their own accord.

“My understanding was they adventured into the system and they got caught with the water levels rising and they tried to get out but it was too late,” he said. “The water swept them downstream.”

There were about 40 firefighters at the site searching for the missing boy at one point, as well as 20 to 25 police officers.

Darling said that supports will be made available to all of those personnel should they request it.

“From our first responders point of view I mean we're all parents. Most of us are parents or a good many of us are parents so it does hit home,” he said of the incident.