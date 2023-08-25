A teenage boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.

Officials say that two teens appear to have ventured into the system on their own. One of them managed to get to safety but the other was found deceased on Friday morning.

This is a developing news story. A previous version follows.

Crews are on site at Earl Bales Park, searching for a person reportedly swept into the park’s storm drain tunnels.

Investigators from Toronto Fire said they received the call for rescue at around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. It is alleged that two people were in the storm drain tunnels and swept away by the current. One person managed to get out on their own, but the other remains missing.

Paramedics have not reported any injuries from this incident.

This is a developing story. More to come.